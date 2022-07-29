Yelich, Woodruff lead Brewers to 4-1 win over Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) — Christian Yelich drove in the go-ahead run with a single in the seventh inning, Brandon Woodruff struck out nine and the Milwaukee Brewers returned to Boston for the first time in eight years and beat the Red Sox 4-1. Andrew McCutchen had a run-scoring fielder’s choice and Tyrone Taylor added a sacrifice fly in the ninth. The Brewers improved to 6-1 since the All-Star break and won in their first game at Fenway Park since April 2014. Woodruff (9-3) went 6 1/3 innings, allowing one run and four hits and two walks. Josh Hader struck out three in the ninth to pick up his 29th save. Brayan Bello (0-3) took the loss in an extended relief outing.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.