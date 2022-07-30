Brittany Force tops qualifying at NHRA Northwest Nationals

KENT, Wash. (AP) — Top Fuel leader Brittany Force closed qualifying at Pacific Raceways on Saturday by taking the No. 1 position in the NHRA Northwest Nationals. The event winner last week in Sonoma, California, Force had a 3.753-second run at 327.35 mph for her fifth No. 1 of the season and 37th overall. She has four victories this year. Bob Tasca III topped the Funny Car lineup, and Greg Anderson was the fastest in Pro Stock. Tasca’s Friday run of 3.965 at 319.82 in a Ford Mustang held up for his first No. 1 of the season and seventh overall. Anderson had a 6.604 at 208.07 in a Chevrolet Camaro for his first No. 1 of the year and 119th in his career.

