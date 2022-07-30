Brown helps Whitecaps to 1-1 tie with Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Javain Brown scored the equalizer for the Vancouver Whitecaps in a 1-1 draw against Nashville. Nashville moved to 8-7-8 and the Whitecaps are 7-10-6.
