Buxton, Correa homer as Twins beat Padres 7-4

SAN DIEGO (AP) — All-Star Byron Buxton hit a tying homer in the fourth inning off Joe Musgrove, and Carlos Correa gave Minnesota some breathing room with a two-run shot during a five-run eighth that helped the Twins beat the San Diego Padres 7-4. The Twins handed Musgrove his fourth straight loss. Musgrove, who earned his first All-Star selection this year, and the Padres are on the cusp of finalizing a $100 million, five-year contract that would start next year. Sonny Gray allowed a solo home run to Manny Machado in the third, but otherwise kept the Padres in check through five innings.

