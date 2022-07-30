Skip to Content
Cardinals prepare for 6 games without suspended star Hopkins

By DAVID BRANDT
AP Sports Writer

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals are preparing for six games without star receiver DeAndre Hopkins. The three-time All-Pro was suspended in May for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. He can return on Oct. 20 for a Thursday night against the New Orleans Saints. Hopkins says he’s still not exactly sure what caused him to test positive for a substance that he’s said is Ostarine. The Cardinals hope that newly acquired Marquise Brown, veteran A.J. Green, Rondale Moore and tight end Zach Ertz can help fill the void while Hopkins is out.

