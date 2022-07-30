Carrasco, Lindor lead Mets past Marlins 4-0 for 5th straight

MIAMI (AP) — Carlos Carrasco earned his 100th career win, pitching four-hit ball into the eighth inning as the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 4-0. Francisco Lindor had three hits, including his 17th homer, while Jeff McNeil and J.D. Davis also went deep for the NL East leaders, who won their fifth straight. The 35-year-old Carrasco walked two and struck out seven in 7 2/3 innings. He became the eighth Venezuelan pitcher to reach 100 major league wins. The Marlins lost their sixth in a row at home. They have not homered at home since July 5 — a stretch of 11 games.

