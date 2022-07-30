Cup Series welcomes Russian driver’s return to racing

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Daniil Kvyat’s anguishing absence from racing will finally end Sunday at Indianapolis. The promising Russian with the Formula One résumé qualified 36th for the NASCAR Cup Series road course race, his first start since late 2020. The 28-year-old posted three podium finishes in seven years on the international circuit. He spent last season as an F1 backup driver and was supposed to drive this year in FIA’s world endurance series. But his team withdrew after the governing body imposed sanctions and restrictions on Russians after the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Now he’ll become the first Russian to start a Cup race.

