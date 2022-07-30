Estrada leaves Giants’ game with Cubs after hit by pitch

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco Giants shortstop Thairo Estrada left Saturday’s game against the Chicago Cubs after being hit by a pitch in the helmet in the fifth inning. Cubs reliever Mark Leiter Jr., recalled earlier Saturday from Triple-A Iowa, hit Estrada with an 84 mph changeup, sending him to the ground immediately. Estrada was on his back and spoke to training staff, eventually getting helped to his feet and back to the clubhouse.

