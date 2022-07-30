Evenepoel wins San Sebastián Classic for 2nd time

SAN SEBASTIÁN, Spain (AP) — Remco Evenepoel has won his second San Sebastián Classic after the young Belgian pulled away from the pack on the final climb. The Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl rider dropped last challenger Simon Yates with around 45 kilometers to go. Pavel Sivakov was second to finish almost two minutes later and Yiesj Benoot completed the podium. Evenepoel first won the one-day race in 2019. Two-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar was dropped from the peloton before Evenepoel’s decisive move. The race came a week after Pogacar finished this year’s Tour in second place.

