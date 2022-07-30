Russell grabs first F1 pole, Verstappen qualifies 10th

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — George Russell grabbed a surprise first career pole with a fast final qualifying lap Saturday at the Hungarian Grand Prix. It gave Mercedes its first pole of the season. Reigning champion and current F1 points leader Max Verstappen struggled had a power loss and qualified a season-worst 10th. Russell screamed in celebration after edging Ferraris drivers Carlos Sainz Jr. and Charles Leclerc to grab the first pole of his career. Verstappen used a series of expletives when his Red Bull slowed. Drivers earlier tackled a difficult rain-drenched third practice where Williams driver Nicolas Latifi surprised everyone by posting the fastest time.

