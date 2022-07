WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Fifth-seeded Caroline Garcia beat Jasmine Paolini 6-1, 6-2 at the Poland Open on Saturday to advance to her 12th career final where she’ll face Ana Bogdan. Garcia will seek her ninth career WTA title and second this year after winning the grass-court Bad Homburg Open. The Frenchwoman has won 17 of her past 20 matches. Bogdan reached her first career WTA final by defeating Kateryna Baindl of Ukraine 7-5, 7-5.

