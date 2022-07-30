Gianluca Busio signs with Venezia through 2024-25 season

American midfielder Gianluca Busio has signed a contract extension with Venezia through 2024-25 season. The 20-year-old from Greensboro, North Carolina, was acquired from Sporting Kansas City a year ago. He made 29 appearances for Venezia, including three starts. He scored his only goal in second-half injury time at Cagliari on Oct. 1. Busio has made nine appearances for the U.S. men’s team, including three in World Cup qualifying.

By The Associated Press

