Hernández hits go-ahead 3-run HR, Blue Jays beat Tigers 5-3

TORONTO (AP) — Teoscar Hernández hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the sixth inning, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scored twice and the Blue Jays beat the Detroit Tigers 5-3, Toronto’s 11th win in 14 games. Guerrero stayed in the game after being hit on the left wrist by a pitch from Detroit right-hander Derek Law in Toronto’s four–run sixth. Guerrero went down in pain after being hit and stayed down while receiving treatment before taking first base. Blue Jays right-hander Trevor Richards got two outs to earn the win. Yimi Garcia pitched 1 2/3 innings and Jordan Romano finished for his AL-leading 23rd save in 26 chances.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.