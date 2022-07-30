Jake Paul match at MSG off over Rahman’s weight issues

NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Paul’s boxing match at Madison Square Garden next week has been canceled after his promotional team said opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. did not intend to honor the contracted weight limit. Most Valuable Promotions said Saturday that Rahman had signed a contract July 5 to weigh a maximum of 200 pounds. However, he still weighed so much that New York State Athletic Commission said it would not sanction the bout at less than 205 pounds. Though Paul agreed to the fight at that weight, MVP said Rahman’s team told them Saturday they would pull out of the fight unless it was agreed to at 215 pounds. Instead, it was canceled.

