Jets’ first-round trio passing early tests in training camp

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Sauce Gardner remembers sitting on the plane from Las Vegas after the NFL draft with Garrett Wilson and Jermaine Johnson and thinking it was so perfect. They were forever bonded as first-round picks of the New York Jets and face high expectations. Johnson believes they’re all up to the task. And they have all been passing the early tests in training camp. Gardner was the No. 4 overall pick out of Cincinnati. Wilson was the 10th overall selection out of Ohio State. Johnson went 26th out of Florida State. It was the second time the Jets had more than two first-round picks since 1970.

