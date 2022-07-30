Ko and Boutier lead Women’s Scottish Open by 1 shot

IRVINE, Scotland (AP) — Lydia Ko has been joined by Celine Boutier at the top of the leaderboard after day three of the Women’s Scottish Open. France’s Boutier shot a 5-under-par 67 qwith five birdies on the front nine. She made up four shots on the New Zealander. Ko could manage only a 1-under 71. Ko offset three bogeys with a birdie finish at Dundonald Links. Canada’s Maude-Aimee Leblanc started and finished with birdies for a 66 which lifted her to second place alongside Germany’s Leonie Harm on 14 under. They are one shot off the lead. Eun-Hee Ji of South Korea (70) and Lilia Vu of the United States (71) were two off the lead going into the last round.

