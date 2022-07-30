CHICAGO (AP) — Gabriel Slonina made two saves for the Chicago Fire and Rocco Rios Novo had three saves for Atlanta United in a 0-0 tie. The Fire are now 7-10-6 and United is 6-9-7.

