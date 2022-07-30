SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jefferson Savarino scored the game-tying goal for Real Salt Lake in a 2-2 draw with the San Jose Earthquakes. The Earthquakes moved to 5-9-8 and RSL is 9-7-7.

