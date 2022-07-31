Adams’ exit provides chance for Packers’ Lazard to step up

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard enters the final year of his contract knowing he will probably get more targets than ever now that former teammate Davante Adams is with the Las Vegas Raiders. That ought to give Lazard more incentive than ever. He already needed tremendous drive just to survive in the NFL as an undrafted free agent from Iowa State. Lazard was cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars as a rookie. He didn’t initially make the Packers’ 53-man roster the following year. Now he has a chance to emerge as the No. 1 receiver for a Super Bowl contender.

