LEADING OFF: J-Rod hurt, Judge rules, Mets rolling

The playoff-hopeful Seattle Mariners are holding their collective breath that All-Star rookie Julio Rodríguez isn’t seriously injured. Rodríguez was hit on the back of his right hand near the wrist as he swung awkwardly at a pitch in the eighth inning Saturday night at Houston. He struck out, but played defense in the bottom half before exiting in the ninth. Seattle manager Scott Servais said the outfielder would get X-rays later Saturday. The 21-year-old Rodríguez is batting .274 with 18 homers and 57 RBIs. Elsewhere, the NL East-leading Mets go for their sixth straight victory and Yankees slugger Aaron Judge looks to extend his incredible tear since the All-Star break.

By The Associated Press

