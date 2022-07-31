Marie Bouzkova wins Prague Open for her 1st WTA title

PRAGUE (AP) — Eighth-seeded Marie Bouzkova has cruised past seventh-seeded Anastasia Potapova 6-0, 6-3 to win the Prague Open for her first WTA title. The 24-year-old Czech lifted the trophy after playing her fourth WTA final, the second this year after she lost to American Sloane Stephens in Guadalajara, Mexico in February. The Wimbledon quarterfinalist broke Potapova seven times to win the final in one hour and 11 minutes. The 21-year-old Potapova has also reached her fourth final. The Russian claimed her first title in Istanbul, Turkey in April. In Prague, she eliminated top-seeded World No. 2 Anett Kontaveit 6-1, 6-1 in the quarterfinals.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.