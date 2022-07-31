Nottingham Forest makes Mangala 12th signing for EPL return

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Nottingham Forest signed Belgium midfielder Orel Mangala from Stuttgart on Sunday for an undisclosed fee as the English Premier League newcomer’s fourth signing from the German Bundesliga. Forest said the 24-year-old has signed a long-term contract. He is the 12th signing of the off-season in total for Forest. The club is back in the Premier League for the first time since 1998-99. Mangala played 29 times for Stuttgart last season as the team finished 15th in the Bundesliga.

