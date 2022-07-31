Reactions to the death of NBA Hall of Famer Bill Russell
The Associated Press
Reaction from the basketball world and beyond on the death of NBA great and 11-time champion Bill Russell, who died Sunday at the age of 88.
The Associated Press
Reaction from the basketball world and beyond on the death of NBA great and 11-time champion Bill Russell, who died Sunday at the age of 88.
KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.