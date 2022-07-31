Willson Contreras gets hugs after likely last game with Cubs

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Willson Contreras received hugs and handshakes from teammates after striking out in the ninth inning in what was likely his last game with the Chicago Cubs. The three-time All-Star catcher is set to become a free agent at the end of the season and expects to be traded to a contender before Tuesday’s 6 p.m. EDT trade deadline. The Cubs are off on Monday before playing Tuesday night in St. Louis. Contreras punched out against Giants closer Camilo Doval in a 4-0 loss at San Francisco to lead off the ninth, then let it sink in that his seven seasons with Chicago had likely ended.

