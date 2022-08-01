49ers sign All-Pro WR Deebo Samuel to 3-year extension

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — All-Pro receiver Deebo Samuel signed his three-year extension with the San Francisco 49ers in time to take part in the team’s first padded practice. The two sides finalized the deal that will pay Samuel $71.55 million with $41 million fully guaranteed at signing. The deal ends a months-long saga that began before the draft when Samuel publicly demanded a trade. He stayed away from the team for the voluntary portion of the offseason but reported for mandatory minicamp in June and training camp last week.

