Alexander gives Jets D ‘Coke with a little something in it’

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Kwon Alexander flew around the field in his first practice with the New York Jets. The veteran linebacker said it felt legendary being back making plays and popping pads. It was certainly a solid first impression for Alexander, who had his coaches raving about him after signing with the Jets last week. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said Alexander gives the Jets’ defense an infectious energy. He said adding players like Alexander is always good and compared it to Coke being good on its own but even better when adding a twist to it.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.