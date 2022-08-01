Before Venus Williams’ return, Halep advances in Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — Simona Halep won her opening match at the Citi Open in Washington hours before another former No. 1-ranked women’s player returns to singles action for the first time in 2022. The third-seeded Halep beat Cristina Bucsa of Spain. Venus Williams is set to play her first singles match in nearly a year when she faces Canadian Rebecca Marino this evening. On the men’s side, Kyle Edmund defeated qualifier Yosuke Watanuki to win his first ATP Tour-level singles match since October 2020 after recovering from three knee surgeries. Countryman Andy Murray is set to play his first match of the tournament later this afternoon.

