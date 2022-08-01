Brady: Hainsey working hard to become Jensen’s replacement

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady spoke to reporters for the first time since the start of training camp, keeping most of his answers brief during a seven-minute session in which he discussed — among other things — the knee injury that’s expected to sideline center Ryan Jensen for much of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers season. Second-year pro Robert Hainsey is competing with another young lineman, Nick Leverett, to replace Jensen, a first-time Pro Bowl selection in 2021. Brady stressed while Hainsey is working hard the former Notre Dame standout still has to earn the job with a strong camp and preseason.

