Cristobal’s 1st fall camp at Miami set to get underway

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Football coach Mario Cristobal says Miami is back. Back to work, that is. The first training camp for the Hurricanes under their new coach and former offensive lineman starts this week. Miami has been installed as the preseason favorite to win the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Coastal Division. But Cristobal cautions that it’ll be a major mistake if anyone within the program is concerned about preseason accolades or confuses them with actual accomplishments.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.