Fernando Alonso to join F1 team Aston Martin next season

LONDON (AP) — Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso will extend his Formula One career by joining Aston Martin next season. The 41-year-old Spaniard will replace Sebastian Vettel after the German announced his retirement last week. Alonso’s contract with Alpine was ending this season. Aston Martin says it signed Alonso to a multi-year deal. Alonso will be going into his 20th season in F1. He won his titles with Renault in 2005 and 2006. He took two years off in 2019 and 2020 to race in other series.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.