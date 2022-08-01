Injured Juventus midfielder McKennie to miss start of season

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie will miss the start of Serie A due to a shoulder injury. The United States international was sidelined for Juventus’ final friendly of its tour of his homeland. Tests carried out after Juventus returned to Turin revealed McKennie has “a capsular lesion of the left shoulder.” He will be out for at least three weeks. McKennie will miss matches this month against Sassuolo and Sampdoria but could return in time for the home match against Roma on Aug. 27.

