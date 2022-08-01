Skip to Content
James remains on Chargers sideline without extension

By JOE REEDY
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — With his contract extension unresolved, Derwin James remained on the sideline Monday as the Los Angeles Chargers held their first padded practice of training camp. James did do some conditioning work on a side field where special teams and injured players do their workouts, but he is not taking part in team or individual drills. He is participating in off-field meetings and pre-practice walkthroughs as the Chargers and his agent continue to work on an extension that is expected to make him one of the highest-paid safeties in the league.

