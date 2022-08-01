LEADING OFF: Trade deadline, Soto sweepstakes, deGrom return

The Juan Soto sweepstakes come down to the wire, with baseball’s trade deadline fast approaching at 6 p.m. EDT. Soto is the biggest name on the block, with Washington considering bids for the 23-year-old slugger after he turned down a $440 million, 15-year deal to stay with the team. Willson Contreras, J.D. Martinez and Josh Bell are other dangerous hitters likely available, while the starting pitcher pool could include Giants lefty Carlos Rodón, Marlins right-hander Pablo López and Red Sox righty Nathan Eovaldi. Meanwhile, Mets ace Jacob deGrom finally returns from a string of injuries to make his season debut in Washington. The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner has not pitched in the majors since July 7, 2021.

By The Associated Press

