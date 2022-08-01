Montas to Yankees, Mancini to Astros ahead of trade deadline

NEW YORK (AP) — The trade market got busy ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, with the New York Yankees acquiring pitcher Frankie Montas from Oakland for four prospects. As contenders bulked up ahead of stretch runs and possible postseason appearances, San Diego got closer Josh Hader from Milwaukee, and Houston obtained first baseman Trey Mancini from Baltimore as part of a three-team trade that included Tampa Bay. World Series champion Atlanta brought back infielder Ehire Adrianza from Washington, the Yankees got reliever Scott Effross from the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago White Sox obtained left-hander Jake Diekman from Boston.

