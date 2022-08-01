Musgrove finalizes $100M, 5-year deal with hometown Padres
By BERNIE WILSON
AP Sports Writer
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Joe Musgrove and his hometown Padres have finalized a $100 million, five-year contract. The deal was announced at a news conference attended by Musgrove’s family as well as teammates Manny Machado and Jake Cronenworth and manager Bob Melvin. Musgrove grew up in suburban El Cajon and threw the first no-hitter in Padres history, in just his second start with San Diego on April 9, 2021. Musgrove says the five-year deal is important because it fits the Padres’ expected window to compete for a World Series title.