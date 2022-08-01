Pederson’s path: Veteran coach handles Jags ‘like grown men’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Doug Pederson’s straightforward approach has been a welcome respite for the Jacksonville Jaguars, who endured an 11-month fiasco under Urban Meyer. Pederson is going out of his way to regain any lost trust and not playing games with his guys. He thrust three rookies into the starting lineup ahead of more tenured players. He benched at least one backup for repeated miscues in team drills. And he waived a rookie kicker after he shanked several field goals, including one attempt so errant it hit former Dallas Cowboys coach Dave Campo in the shoulder. Linebacker Josh Allen says “it’s a professional setting. … He’s talking to us like grown men.”

