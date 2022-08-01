PGA Tour nearing $500 million in prize money next season

The PGA Tour has announced a new schedule that puts prize money near $500 million next season. Eight tournaments will have purses of $15 million or more. The tour will run 43 tournaments next season with total prize money of $428.6 million. That doesn’t include the four majors, which this year had $61 million in purses. The big change for next season is the end. Only 70 players qualify for the postseason and 50 move on to the second playoff event. That’s down from 125 players with 70 advancing to the second week. This is the final year of a wraparound season.

