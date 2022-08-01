Pitt’s Narduzzi: NIL rules “probably” violated by others

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi thinks name, image and likeness rules were “probably” violated over the spring. Narduzzi hinted those violations led to star wide receiver Jordan Addison’s decision to transfer to USC. Without naming the Trojans and Addison specifically, Narduzzi said he doesn’t think “there’s any question” his players were “tempted with (NIL inducements) one way or the other.” Addison, who won the Biletnikoff Award last December, given annually to the nation’s best receiver, entered the transfer portal just before the May 1 deadline. He officially transferred to USC later in the month.

