Rays acquire lefty reliever Garrett Cleavinger from Dodgers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have acquired left-handed reliever Garrett Cleavinger from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for minor league outfielder Germán Tapia. The Rays says Cleavinger, who spent parts of the past three seasons in the majors with the Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies, will report to Triple-A Durham. To make room on the 40-man roster, right-hander Luke Bard was designated for assignment. Cleavinge made four appearances for the Dodgers this season. He was 0-1 with a 10.38 ERA over 4 1/3 innings.

