Titans’ Robert Woods, Caleb Farley push through ACL recovery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titans wide receiver Robert Woods and cornerback Caleb Farley worked together on their own individual drill Monday during a special teams period at training camp. In full pads. No knee braces protecting repaired left ACLs. It’s a very welcome sight for the Titans. Both Woods and Farley have made impressive recoveries from the torn ACLs that ended their seasons last year. It’s a welcome sight for the Titans with both expected to start this season. Woods tore his left ACL at practice Nov. 12 while with the Rams. Farley tore his Oct. 18 in his first start.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.