Turner, Muncy power Dodgers to 8-2 win over Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Trea Turner homered to extend his hitting streak to 19 games, Max Muncy also went deep, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 8-2. Freddie Freeman had three hits, including a double, and two RBIs as the Dodgers won for the fifth time in six games to improve to 23-5 since June 30. Wilmer Flores hit his team-leading 16th homer for the Giants, who are 3-9 since the All-Star break after winning five of their previous six. Caleb Ferguson (1-0) worked a scoreless sixth for the win. Logan Webb (9-5) gave up six earned runs and eight hits in five innings.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.