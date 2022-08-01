Urshela hits 2-run HR in 10th, Twins rally past Tigers 5-3

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gio Urshela hit a game-ending, two-run homer in the 10th inning and the Minnesota Twins came back to beat the Detroit Tigers 5-3. Jose Miranda had three RBIs for the Twins, who maintained their one-game lead in the AL Central over Cleveland. Miranda hit a tying, two-run single in the eighth. He added an RBI single in the 10th before Urshela’s big hit. Tigers starter Tarik Skubal was pulled with left arm fatigue following five scoreless innings.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.