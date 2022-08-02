Ashcraft shuts down Marlins, Reds extend win streak to 4

MIAMI (AP) — Graham Ashcraft allowed one unearned run in a career high 8 1/3 innings, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Miami Marlins 2-1. The 24-year-old Ashcraft (5-2) scattered five hits and struck out three. Ashcraft was lifted after Jesús Aguilar’s one-out double in the ninth. Alexis Díaz relieved and retired the next two batters for his fourth save. The Reds had only three hits against four Marlins pitchers, but Aristides Aquino’s two-run single in the first was sufficient. Despite trading five core players the past week, punctuated by the departures of pitcher Tyler Mahle and infielder Brandon Drury on Tuesday, the Reds won their fourth straight. The Marlins (47-57) lost their ninth straight home game and slipped 10 games under .500 for the first time this season.

