Barcelona clears more cap room, sells Mingueza to Celta

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona has cleared more salary cap space by selling defender Óscar Mingueza to Celta Vigo. Barcelona is trying to meet the Spanish league’s financial fair play rules and register newly signed players Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Koundé. The club had already made up some space with the loans of defender Clément Lenglet to Tottenham and striker Francisco Trincão to Sporting Lisbon. Financial details of the Mingueza transfer were not immediately available but Barcelona said it retained the right to repurchase the 23-year-old player and kept the rights to 50% of his future sale.

