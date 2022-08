PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills starting safety Jordan Poyer was in such pain after hurting his left elbow he needed to be carted away during a training camp practice. The Bills were not able to provide any update on the severity of the injury because Poyer was getting additional tests. He was hurt during the final team drills of the day, when he was struck in the left arm by a teammate’s helmet.

