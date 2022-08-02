Deebo Samuel happy to resolve contract dispute with 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The toughest part of a contract dispute for Deebo Samuel came in the final week when his San Francisco 49ers teammates were practicing and he could only work out on the side. The months-long drama that featured a social media scrub, a trade demand and finally a contract “hold-in” at the start of training camp came to an end when Samuel signed a three-year, $71.6 million extension through the 2025 season. Samuel says this is a business and the key to getting it resolved was communication.

