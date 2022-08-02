Fletcher’s leadoff homer propels Angels to 3-1 win over A’s

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — David Fletcher hit a leadoff homer, José Suarez didn’t allow an earned run in his second consecutive start and the Los Angeles Angels defeated the Oakland Athletics 3-1. Elvis Andrus had three hits and Sean Murphy reached base three times along with driving in a run for the Athletics, who have dropped three straight following a four-game winning streak. Fletcher — who missed 69 games due to a left hip strain — drove a fastball from Cole Irvin over the left-field wall in the first inning. It was the Angels’ fourth leadoff homer this season and the sixth leadoff shot of Fletcher’s career. Fletcher has hits in all four games since coming off the injured list.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.