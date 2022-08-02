Skip to Content
ap-national-sports
By
Published 10:48 PM

Frei perfect in net, Lodeiro lifts Sounders past Dallas 1-0

KVIA

SEATTLE (AP) — Nicolas Lodeiro scored the decisive goal while Stefan Frei stopped three shots as the Seattle Sounders earned a 1-0 victory Tuesday over Dallas.

Lodeiro’s winner came on a penalty kick in the 39th minute to seal the win for the Sounders (10-11-2).

Dallas (9-7-8) outshot the Sounders 15-11, with three shots on goal to four for the Sounders.

Frei had his fourth shutout of the season for the Sounders. Maarten Paes saved three of the four shots he faced for Dallas.

Both teams next play Saturday, with the Sounders visiting Atlanta United while Dallas visits the Portland Timbers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

___

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content