Gallo sent to Dodgers by Yankees after strikeout-filled year

NEW YORK (AP) — Joey Gallo’s unproductive tenure with the New York Yankees ended when he was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers for minor league right-hander Clayton Beeter. The 28-year-old outfielder was acquired from Texas on July 29 last year and hit .159 for the Yankees with 25 homers, 46 RBIs and 194 strikeouts in 421 at-bats. He was booed repeatedly by fans at Yankee Stadium and became superfluous when New York acquired Andrew Benintendi from Kansas City last week. A two-time All-Star, Gallo has a $10,275,000 salary and is eligible for free agency after the World Series.

