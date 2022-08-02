Jiménez drives in 4, Abreu homers, White Sox beat Royals 9-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Eloy Jiménez had three hits and four RBIs, José Abreu homered and the Chicago White Sox pounded the Kansas City Royals 9-2. The White Sox made no major moves prior to the trade deadline and will bank on improvement from within as they try to overtake Minnesota and Cleveland to win their second straight AL Central championship. This one wasn’t exactly pristine, but the White Sox will take the lopsided win. Jiménez singled and scored in a three-run first inning and smacked a two-run double in the fourth to bump Chicago’s lead to 5-2. He added a long sacrifice fly in the sixth before Abreu chased Royals starter Brad Keller with a two-run homer off the left-field foul pole, making it 8-2.

